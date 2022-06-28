Out Of Options, Kyrie Irving Sticks With The Brooklyn Nets

After a strange back-and-forth with the Brooklyn Nets, and after not finding much interest elsewhere, including his preferred team, the Los Angeles Lakers, former Duke star Kyrie Irving finds that he has little choice but to re-up with the Nets.

As we understand it, Irving would prefer to leave, but only LA would consider a sign-and-trade deal and they wanted to unload Russell Westbrook and his $47 million dollar salary. Not surprisingly, the Nets weren’t interested. First, Westbrook had a dreadful season last year. Second, he has a history with Nets star Kevin Durant and we’re not sure if it’s good or bad and you want a happy KD. Third, he’s not necessarily a great teammate. And fourth, he would up their payroll by roughly $11 million dollars.

We genuinely think well of most Blue Devils in the NBA and we admire Irving’s talent. He’s immensely gifted.

But look at his track record.

He left Cleveland disgruntled. He left Boston again disgruntled. If he could have, he would have left Brooklyn disgruntled too.

And after his time with the Nets, with all the controversies, with two mid-season leaves of absence, missing so many games after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid and 103 out of 226 over the last three years, the Nets probably aren’t too thrilled with him either. Apparently Durant really wants him back and might have followed him out the door. He’s absolutely an elite talent but if you miss more than 50 percent of your games, many of those by his own choice, that’s a hard sell.

In fairness to Irving, there are two sides to every story and there is a lot we don’t know. But this much seems true: he’s an historic talent, a brilliant guard who can do things that most people can only dream of.

Despite that, a lot of teams have apparently decided that he’s more trouble than he’s worth. This is essentially a one-year deal and next summer he’ll be a free agent. He’ll also be 31 with a significant injury history and the reputation that he’s built.

We’ll find out then how valued he is, or, possibly, how much he has been discounted.

He’s got a lot riding on this season.