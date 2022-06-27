Duke’s Five Most Important Basketball Recruits Of All Time

Here’s a great question: who are the Top Five recruits in Duke history? You really have to think about it but we think you can make great arguments for these five.

Art Heyman

Gene Banks

Johnny Dawkins

Christian Laettner

Zion Williamson

Art Heyman was the first great recruit of the Vic Bubas era. Famously, his stepfather didn’t like Frank McGuire and persuaded Heyman to choose Duke instead - though Heyman said that if Duke hadn’t shown up at RDU airport, he would have just gone to UNC. He helped to establish Bubas’ program and, in 1963, got Duke to its first Final Four.

When Bubas retired, Duke somewhat fell apart. Bucky Waters was a horrible fit for that era and multiple transfers and pressure from fans led to his departure in 1973 - just ten years after Heyman took Duke to the Final Four.

Because Waters resigned in the fall, not long before the season was to begin, Duke appointed Neil McGeachy as interim coach before hiring Utah’s Bill Foster. And when Gene Banks committed to Duke in 1977, it shocked the basketball world. Why?

In 1978 though, Banks led Duke to a surprise Final Four. The Blue Devils would remain solid, if inconsistent, until Foster left for South Carolina.

As you probably know, Mike Krzyzewski struggled for his first three years at Duke. It took him awhile to develop his recruiting approach and he missed on some big-timers, including St. John’s great Chris Mullin.

But his break through recruit was Dawkins. He was unbelievably thin but a brilliant talent. After struggling in his freshman year, Dawkins and Duke steadily improved until the Devils go to the Final Four in his senior season. And as we know, that was just the beginning.

He had many highlight moments in his Duke career, including blocking David Rivers at the buzzer to preserve a Duke victory and a reverse dunk over two Navy defenders in the NCAA tournament.

We think Laettner belongs on this list because he, more than anyone else, is responsible for Duke’s ascent to iconic program. But he signed in the same class as Crawford Palmer, and a lot of people thought Palmer might emerge as the better of the two.

Didn’t happen.

Laettner authored two of the great plays in Duke history, hitting buzzer beaters twice in the NCAA tournament, once against UConn and more famously against Kentucky in 1992. Aside from putting Duke in a different orbit, he also, less happily, helped create Duke hating. Before Laettner, Duke was seen as an admirable program that couldn’t get over the hump; after Laettner it was seen as an arrogant program with players who were frequently mocked.

Worth it?

Uh, yeah.

For our fifth spot, we went back and forth between Zion Williamson and Jon Scheyer. Why Scheyer?

Because he helped lead Duke to a national championship and later emerged as Mike Krzyzewki’s successor.

But we went with Williamson.

Why?

Because Zion redefined Duke. From 1992 onwards, people enjoyed mocking Duke. Williamson completely reversed that. Everyone wanted to see Duke and everyone was excited about the opportunity.

As much ill will as Laettner generated, Williamson brought thrills and happiness to not just Duke fans but basketball fans around the country. Everyone wanted to see the rising star in person.