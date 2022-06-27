The Pelicans Drafted An Intriguing Piece To Team With Zion Williamson And Brandon Ingram.

Zion Williamson missed all of last season with an injury, but the former Duke star has been given a clean bill of health and is expected to play next season.

In his absence, the Pelicans, who had a dreadful start, showed real signs of life, sneaking into the playoffs and playing credibly well.

With Brotherhood member Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jaxson Hayes, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and others, the Pelicans have a solid young core.

And now they’re adding Dyson Daniels.

The Aussie, and son of former NC State player Ricky Daniels, young Daniels has gone from a 6-4 marginal prospect to a 6-8 elite talent who also has point guard skills.

He’s reportedly a superb defender too. Toss him together with Jones and the Pelicans have an elite defensive pair, and Ingram’s not bad on that end either.

New Orleans also took EJ Liddell in the second round. At 6-7 and 240, he may be a tweener at the NBA level. But then again, a lot of guys have been typecast like that only to build solid roles anyway. That guy plays with immense energy. Practice with Williamson and Liddell is going to be must-see. If he can translate his game to the NBA, it will be fun to watch him and Williamson together.

Now add Williamson into this mix and, other than an elite big man, the Pelicans have a lot of talented pieces. If coach Willy Green can figure out how to put it all together, the Pelicans have a chance to really go places.

One thing that we really like about how the Pelicans have built is that they have gotten some pretty high character players. Williamson has been misunderstood to an extent. He hasn’t played great defense with the Pelicans, but at Duke he showed that he could be very good on that end. He’s also been ripped this season as appearing to be out of shape.

Well, that’s over now; the guy looks to be in phenomenal condition. Look at the picture here. That’s as lean as we’ve ever seen him.

With a healthy Williamson, a vastly improved Ingram and a seriously upgraded cast, the Pelicans could really take off next season.