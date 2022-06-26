Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is Doing Something That May Be Revolutionary

As you guys know, occasionally we go off-topic and write about something far removed from basketball. Lots of things can catch the eye: cancer trials that completely eliminate cancer, cheap new devices that pull water from the atmosphere, which will be a godsend in many parts of the world, and of course the ongoing battle to revolutionize batteries which will in turn transform the world economy. Look at this idea for one. Amazing.

All that stuff is amazing and promises to transform our world.

But we live in the here and now and as everyone in the U.S. knows, the health care system is inefficient and terribly expensive.

Every once in a while though someone comes up with a great idea and it looks as if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have done so.

A creative thinker, Cuban’s latest venture is the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and it’s kind of mind-boggling: they are able to drop costs of medicines dramatically, to the point where most uninsured people could buy them out of pocket.

If you are on any medications it’s worth it to go over to his website and see what his company is charging. People are posting on Twitter, like their bill went down from $643 dollars to $53.60.

If he can build this out, it could be a revolutionary business.

One caveat: all of the meds sold there are generic, so if you need a cutting edge product it won't be available. Even so, it’s a little mind-boggling to punch in various meds and see the price differences. For some people, perhaps some of you, it could be life changing, so we thought we’d pass it along in case you haven’t seen it yet.