YouTube Gold: Sittin’ On The Dock Of A Bay

With the possible exceptions of gospel and some Appalachian music, there is no more moving American music than soul music. And while it’s hard to pick, say, the Top Ten soul singers, no list would be complete without Otis Redding.

Redding, who was born in Georgia less than a month before the U.S. entered World War II, had some amazing songs. He wrote Respect and later, after hearing Aretha Franklin’s version, reportedly said “well, I guess it’s that girl’s song now.”

He also wrote Hard To Handle, Mr. Pitiful, Sweet Soul Music and I’ve Been Loving You Too Long. He completely reinvented Try A Little Tenderness, a song written in 1932, and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones.

He became the face of Stax Records and the driving force behind its rise.

But he is perhaps most remembered for Sittin’ On The Dock Of A Bay.

Most of his songs were pretty exuberant but Sittin’ On The Dock Of A Bay is about a man who left Georgia for San Francisco and is quietly desperate.

Redding and co-writer Steve Cropper had a lot of thoughts about how to record the song and did two versions, but tragically, Redding never got to participate in what became the final version: he died in a plane wreck near Madison Wisconsin: the plane went down in Lake Monana. Redding was just 26 years old. The record, with its haunting whistling at the end, was released posthumously.

Aside from the obvious tragedy, given what he had accomplished by 26, one has to wonder how his career might have evolved if he had lived longer.