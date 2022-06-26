Tracy McGrady On RJ Barrett, And Barrett On Trevor Keels

In his short time in the NBA, former Blue Devil RJ Barrett has made a big impression.

People liked him in his first year but found his offense wanting. He worked on that and has continued to work on it and now he’s become a pretty good offensive player.

He’s developed a reputation as a guy who tirelessly works to improve his game. Among those who have noticed: former NBA great Tracy McGrady, who said this about Barrett:

“He had some really big games this past season, which I think they should appreciate. Hopefully, he can come back and add something more but be consistent now, from this point on. It’s time ….. this is the time of year RJ Barrett has to be consistent every single night, putting up those certain types of numbers and playing and having an impact on the game every single night.”

That sounds about right. Barrett has earned immense respect for his work ethic and improvement, not least all from his own coach, Tom Thibodeau, who loves him.

Speaking of Barrett, he sounds happy to have another Blue Devil on the roster, having posted this about Trevor Keels on Twitter: “Another one to the Mecca!! Congratulations my guy the brotherhood is real.”

Keels still has work to do, but obviously he has support and, apparently, a mentor.