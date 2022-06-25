- Pros and cons of New York Knicks taking Duke’s Trevor Keels in NBA draft
- Pros and cons of Timberwolves taking Duke’s Wendell Moore in NBA draft
- Pros and cons of Atlanta Hawks taking Duke’s AJ Griffin in NBA draft
- Pros and cons of Charlotte Hornets taking Duke’s Mark Williams in NBA draft
- Mike Miller wins big at NBA Draft representing No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero
- Coach K sends Paolo Banchero special message after No. 1 NBA Draft selection
- Here’s how Duke’s Paolo Banchero surged to No. 1 pick in NBA Draft
- After whirlwind NBA draft, Paolo Banchero embraces being Magic’s No. 1 pick
- Jump on the Paolo bandwagon because the Magic are now going places | Commentary
- Five for five: Following historic season, Duke sets program record in 2022 NBA draft
- What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
- What makes Paolo Banchero going No. 1 in NBA Draft even more surprising
- How Should We Feel About the Wolves Draft Picks?
- Meet Lexi Gordon, New Minnesota Timberwolves Recruit, Wendell Moore’s Girlfriend
- 1-on-1 with new Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams
- Hornets GM explains why the Hornets drafted Mark Williams and traded Jalen Duren
Filed under:
A Post-NBA Draft Duke Links Run
Now let’s see what the former Blue Devils do
