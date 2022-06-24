Emily K Fundraiser Update: We Have Doubled Our Goal!

We are thrilled to announce that with the most recent donation, our fundraiser to help the Emily K Center has now doubled our goal of $25,000.

That’s right, our retirement gift for Mike Krzyzewksi has hit $50,000!

We’d like to thank everyone who contributed in any way but we owe special thanks to Anonymous, who put us over the top with his very kind donation this week, Kenny Dennard, who tapped into his personal network to push us up another level, and especially to Douglas Kauffman, who took a particular interest and donated with great generosity to push this fundraiser far beyond what we thought was possible.

If you haven’t been there, you really should go to the Emily K Center Web site and see what they’re building. Those folks are not just doing nice things; they’re changing lives, and by changing those lives, they are changing the paths of families for generations to come. It’s really extraordinary.

Coach K’s vision is growing constantly and the Center’s success underscores his and his family’s bond with and love for Durham. It’s both honorable and noble and you are all now part of that.

We’re proud we could pull this off at such a level and deeply grateful to everyone who helped. It’s been such a positive experience that we’re thinking of making it a post-season tradition.

Thanks again! You guys are great! This has been an absolute blessing.