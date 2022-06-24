DBR Podcast #430 - The 2022 Draft Was All About Duke

Five, count ‘em, five Dukies heard their names called on Thursday night at the NBA Draft. It is a record number for Duke and included Paolo Banchero becoming the record 5th Dukie to be picked #1 overall by the NBA.

The DBR Podcast gang has plenty to say about who got taken where and how each of our Duke heroes fit with their new teams.

One intriguing aspect of all this is the number of new Dukies who will be joining older Dukies already on NBA rosters, including at least 2 guys who figure to be battling each other for playing time and perhaps a starting job.

Plus, the podcast crew does a deep dive into perhaps the most controversial aspect of the evening, the blinged-out suits and tuxedos being worn in the NBA green room.