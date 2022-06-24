2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups Announced

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups were announced Friday. We’ll take a closer look later but Duke gets a quick rematch with Ohio State.
Back in the day, if you will, when a Mike Krzyzewski team got another crack at a team you generally knew that Duke would win. It’ll be interesting to see how new coach Scheyer handles that situation. We’re sure Duke will play hard but his approach, inevitably if only subtly, will be different. That’s going to be fun to watch.
The age of instant annual rosters means we can’t make any firm predictions at all, but a couple of quick impressions:
Virginia at Michigan will be fun. The contrast of styles and coaches is going to be fascinating. Of course new Wolverine Joey Baker has a lot of insight into Virginia, so there’s that to consider.
UNC at Indiana will be interesting too. IU is rebuilding and hungry. What will happen with the Tar Heels after the big finish this past season? Also, replacing a key starter like Brady Manek will not be easy. Stay tuned.
Boston College showed that it was a well-coached team last season that needed more talent. Can they take out Nebraska? Why not?
Don’t look for NC State here: the Wolfpack is the odd man out this year.
2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups:Monday, Nov. 28
- Minnesota at Virginia Tech
- Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Syracuse at Illinois
- Maryland at Louisville
- Penn State at Clemson
- Virginia at Michigan
- Wake Forest at Wisconsin
- Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Ohio State at Duke
- Purdue at Florida State
- Rutgers at Miami
- North Carolina at Indiana
- Michigan State at Notre Dame
- Boston College at Nebraska
