Wendell Moore Taken By The Timberwolves At #26 In The 2022 NBA Draft

Wendell Moore followed his Duke teammates Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin into the NBA when the Minnesota Timberwolves took him at #26 in the 2022 NBA Draft.

There’s a bit of home for him there: the Joneses live there as do the Hurts. Their sons Tyus, Tre and Matthew were his teammates at Duke. We’d guess he’ll probably get some home cooked meals and, if he wants it, some family time.

He’ll have plenty of competition for minutes there: Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, D’Angelo Russell, Leandro Bolmaro, Taurean Prince and Jake Layman are all similarly sized players.

But Moore’s versatility and character mean he’ll probably find a solid role as a rookie. He’s not going to displace Edwards or Russell but he can earn good minutes off the bench.

Somewhat like Orlando, but in reverse, the T-Wolves have a lot of midsized players. Orlando has far too many bigs. Seems like an arrangement could be made.