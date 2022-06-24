Trevor Keels Taken By Knicks In The Second Round Of The 2022 NBA Draft

Trevor Keels took a bit of a gamble entering the draft. A lot of people advised him to return to Duke for one more year. He chose to bet on himself though, and who would know better?

He was taken by the New York Knicks with the #42 pick.

He’s shown enough to be intriguing and the Knicks can really use some help. So he’s got a chance to stick and build a career. He’s also fortunate because the Knicks backcourt has been a mess for a long time. They shipped Kemba Walker off to Detroit on draft night. Otherwise, his primary competition comes from an aging Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

On the other hand, it’s the Knicks, and as long as James Dolenz owns the team, what can go wrong probably will.

On the other hand, he’ll join with former Duke stars RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish who, we’re sure, will mentor him and help him to get off to a good start. They both spend time in the backcourt but not in the same way that Keels will.