YouTube Gold: Davidson’s Near Miss vs. Kansas In The 2008 Elite Eight

A lot of coaches underestimated Stephen Curry in high school, but basketball fans caught on pretty quickly as Curry was a sensation at Davidson.

In his final season, 2008, Davidson made a deep run in the NCAA tournament and faced #1 seed Kansas in the Elite Eight.

The Wildcats pushed Kansas hard and with 16.8 left, had cut the lead to 59-57. The Jayhawks missed and Davidson got the ball out of bounds with 16.8 left. Curry had 25 points but of course Kansas had focused on him in a big way throughout the game and the end would be no different.

Curry pump faked with about :04 left on the clock and sent one defender flying. He opted to pass to teammate Jason Richards who launched a three with 1.5 left and a chance for absolute immortality.

The shot missed the rim and bounced off the left side of the backboard as time ran out, something that he probably still thinks about more than he might want to.

Hopefully over time Richardson and his teammates came to realize what an amazing run they had and what a privilege it was to play with Curry. As great as he was at Davidson, in the NBA, he improved tremendously and now, with four rings, is in a place very few players, even great players, get.

Sit back and enjoy one of the great games in the history of the NCAA tournament.