Sad News: Steve Vandenberg Passes Away

We were really deeply sorry to hear this: former Blue Devil Steve Vandenberg has died. He passed away on Tuesday. We saw the news on social media and don’t have any more information. Vanderberg was 75.

He came to Duke in the mid-60s after a tremendous high school career in Maryland and became a solid player for Vic Bubas near the end of his tremendous run with the Blue Devils.

A 6-7 forward, he was good but not great. He was a captain as a senior and was drafted by the Detroit Pistons when the draft went many more rounds (he was taken in the seventh).

He was part of two legendary games at Duke, both in 1968: the triple-overtime thriller over UNC and the the 12-10 loss to NC State in the 1968 ACC Tournament. Vandenberg hit the key basket in the third overtime that put Duke in front for good.

A very engaging man, what many will remember about Vandy was that he was a tremendous pianist.

He loved Jerry Lee Lewis and mastered the Killer’s style completely. On a personal note, he beat the hell out of Mom’s baby grand more than once. He had the whole act down - he would put his booted foot on the keyboard, stand up, and play the hell out of it. He did everything Jerry Lee did other than (thankfully) lighting it on fire. Years later, Mom heard Jerry Lee on the radio and said “why, he sounds just like Vandy!”

We heard years later that he used to play the Stallion Club in Durham at times, which was unusual for a white kid in the 1960’s and speaks to the respect his musical talent earned.

Losing him hurts a lot. He was a special presence for many Duke fans and Durham folks who treasured his many gifts. Our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones.