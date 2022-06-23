Banchero Goes #1 To Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero was taken #1 by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft.

That makes him the..let’s see fifth? #1 pick from Duke.

The first was Art Heyman in 1963. Then Elton Brand went #1 in 1999, Kyrie Irving #1 in 2011, Zion Williamson #1 in 2019 and now Banchero.

He’s got the potential to be great. Banchero is highly skilled and clearly motivated.

In Orlando, he’ll join former Blue Devil Wendell Carter and probably compete for minutes with him too, at least to some extent.

Orlando has a lot of big men so don’t be surprised if there is some movement later in the draft or in the following days.