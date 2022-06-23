 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mark Williams Goes To Charlotte With The #15 Pick Of The 2022 NBA Draft, AJ Griffin To Atlanta At #16

Charlotte is getting a good one

By JD King
Cal State Fullerton v Duke
 GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 18: Mark Williams #15 high fives AJ Griffin #21 of the Duke Blue Devils during the second half against the CSU Fullerton Titans in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Michael Jordan broke down and took a Duke player - something he once joked was hard to do - as his Hornets took big man Mark Williams at #15 in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Williams is unbelievably long, nearly able to touch the rim on his tip-toes. He’s an outstanding shotblocker obviously but he also just bring immense smarts to the Hornets.

He’s got a ferocity that will only get keener in the NBA.

Charlotte had taken Jalen Duran at #13 but reportedly will trade him to Detroit.

Immediately after Williams was taken by Charlotte, Duke teammate AJ Griffin went to Atlanta at #16. He should have fun with Trae Young, John Collins and a solid young core. He’ll also force defenses to come after him on the perimeter and he’s smart enough to burn them. He reminds us slightly of John Havlicek in that he really understands the value of not standing still.

Constant movement is vastly underrated. It dramatically increases the odds of something good happening.

