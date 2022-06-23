YouTube Gold: Notre Dame Ends UCLA’s 88-Game Win Streak

In today's game, it’s impossible to think of a team building an 88-game win streak. Yet that’s exactly what UCLA accomplished in the early 1970’s.

The streak started after a loss to Notre Dame in 1971 and rolled on until 1974, when Notre Dame beat them again to end it.

In 1971, the Irish were coached by John Dee but he retired after the season and Digger Phelps, who had just one season under his belt, at Fordham, where he went 26-3.

His first year at Notre Dame the Irish were 6-20.

But he built well and in Year II Notre Dame was 18-12 and he had started to target UCLA. And in Year III, in 1974, he had the Irish ready to spring a massive upset.

UCLA was coached by John Wooden and led by Bill Walton. Now a world-class flake for ESPN, in his day, Walton was a beautiful basketball player. He may still be the most fundamentally skilled big man to play the game. There was no weakness other than, ultimately, his health.

Notre Dame came into this game looking at UCLA, with seven straight national championships and the 88-game winning streak.

And of course, Bill Walton.

It was an epic comeback too as the Irish were down 11 with three and a half minutes to play. Keep in mind there was no shot clock and no three point shot. Down 11 to that UCLA team under those conditions should have been a death sentence.

But it wasn’t. Still, UCLA fought until the last second. It was that close.

This is one of the great games in college basketball history. It also marked the beginning of UCLA’s slow decline. The Bruins would lose three more games that season, including an epic against David Thompson and NC State in the national semifinals. Wooden would win one more national championship in 1975 and then retire. UCLA was never the same.

Walton had a personal win streak, dating back to high school, of 143 games. He had literally never lost a game, which is just unbelievable.

So imagine the shock of the comeback for him. Imagine how difficult it was to then lose to NC State.

This is a tremendous look back at that game and it allowed the rest of the college basketball world to imagine a post-UCLA world. Soon Bob Knight would emerge, Dean Smith’s legend would build, and about a decade later, a guy with a strange last name would start to take Duke on an unforgettable journey.

But nothing has ever come close to what UCLA did.