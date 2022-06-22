Paolo Banchero On His Mom, The Draft, Duke, And Much More

As Paolo Banchero gets ready for his big moment Thursday night, GQ did an interview with him that’s pretty interesting.

He talks about a lot of stuff here but some of the best stuff is about his mom ripping his game apart.

His mother, Rhonda, was a tremendous player at Washington and has the chops to critique him.

As you may have noticed over the years, that fits in with Duke’s tendency to recruit from athletic families, with the reasoning being they already understand the commitment level required. Think about Kyle Singler, Nolan Smith, Greg Paulus, Gerald Henderson, Mike Dunleavy, Kyrie Irving, the Plumlees, Chris Collins, Grant Hill, Thomas Hill, Bobby Hurley, Danny Ferry...we probably go on for a while but you get the idea.

He also talks a lot about getting ready for the draft, what he’d like to do in the league, and maybe getting a boat.

Certainly he could afford it now.