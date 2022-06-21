The New York Times On Mark Williams

There are suggestions that Duke’s Mark Williams may end up with the New York Knicks in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Knicks pick #11 and could use a solid big man.

Obviously we won’t know where Williams ends up until he actually gets picked, but the New York Times has a really nice piece up on Duke’s promising young big man.

There’s a lot of interesting details here about Williams that the local press never really got around to for whatever reason, but this article gets a lot.

There’s a lot about his sister, Elizabeth, who preceded him at Duke, and more on the rest of his family.

There’s also a lot about the grind of playing at that level. Most people have no idea of the amount of work that goes into it, not even a lot, maybe most college players who aspire to make it.

It’s really exhausting. It is is professional in every sense of the word and, as Williams is learning, talent alone won’t cut it.