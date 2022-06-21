 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke And The NBA Draft: Wendell Moore Update

Moore has been underrated in the run-up to the draft.

By JD King
Clemson v Duke
DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 25: Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against David Collins #13 of the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 25, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Wendell Moore’s draft status is less certain that that of Duke teammates Mark Williams, AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero, but he’s a valuable piece to any team.

Moore can defend, he can help bring the ball up, he’s become a solid shooter and has shown great character at Duke.

And there’s this: Moore is just 20.

We have no doubt that he’ll put in the work to be a winner because that’s what he’s always been. Someone is going to look back on Thursday and be really happy they took him.

