Duke And The NBA Draft: Wendell Moore Update

Wendell Moore’s draft status is less certain that that of Duke teammates Mark Williams, AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero, but he’s a valuable piece to any team.

Moore can defend, he can help bring the ball up, he’s become a solid shooter and has shown great character at Duke.

And there’s this: Moore is just 20.

We have no doubt that he’ll put in the work to be a winner because that’s what he’s always been. Someone is going to look back on Thursday and be really happy they took him.