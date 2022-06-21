Duke And The NBA Draft: Trevor Keels Update

Of the five Blue Devils in the draft, Trevor Keels almost certainly has the toughest road to the NBA. He is highly unlikely to be a first-round pick at this point but is a great pickup in the second.

And NBA teams probably already know this: Duke players like Carlos Boozer, Lance Thomas and Seth Curry have carved out very solid NBA careers despite being drafted low or, in Curry’s case, not at all. Quinn Cook has impressed people with his heart and passion.

Keels has work to do, but he’s tough-minded and can probably carve out a role. It may take him longer than his other Duke teammates though.