And Now, The Results Of Our Annual DBR Mock Draft

The annual DBR Mock Draft is complete and the top pick will come as no surprise.

Paolo Banchero was taken by Orlando. AJ Griffin went to Washington with the 10th pick and Mark Williams joins RJ Barrett with the New York Knicks with #11.

Philly gets Wendell Moore with #23 which means he’s joining a real contender. Trevor Keels goes to OKC with #34.

In the other top picks, OKC picks up Chet Holmgren at #2 and Houston gets Jabari Smith at #3.

In other interesting picks, New Orleans gets disruptive (in a great sense) Jeremy Sochan at #8. He’ll be fun with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Charlotte Hornets get Jalen Duren and Dyson Daniels at #13 and #15.

Former Tar Heel Walker Kessler goes to Chicago at #18 and Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley is picked by Memphis at #22. One-time Duke target Patrick Baldwin is near the end of the first round, going to San Antonio at #25 and former Pitt star Bryce McGowens goes to Nebraska at #30.

Wake’s Jake LaRavia goes to Sacto at #37 and Hyunjung Lee of Davidson joins the Pelicans at #52. Finally, Scotty Pippen, Jr. goes to Washington at #54.

