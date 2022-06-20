Coach K: I Won’t Be In Cameron Next Season

This is interesting but predictable: former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won’t attend games in Cameron next season.

It makes a lot of sense. Given his incredible accomplishments, it’s going to be a tough act to follow and if he attended, cameras would focus on every facial expression. Any hint of anger or displeasure would instantly go viral. It would make life for his successor, Jon Scheyer, very difficult.

That’s not to say that he might not watch from his office (which he’s apparently keeping). Why not?

He’d be close enough to feel part of things if he wanted to but not visible. He could see people coming and going and still feel the incredible energy Cameron generates.

Or he might watch at home, although if he gets too involved in the game, wife Mickey might suggest the office as an alternative.

Just kidding. We have no idea about stuff like that.

We do know he remains invested in his life’s work at Duke and will do whatever he can to help Scheyer succeed. If that means staying away, he’ll stay away. Because he wants what he built to endure.