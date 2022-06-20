How Does Joey Baker Fit At Michigan?

A lot of unexpected things had to happen before Joey Baker made his way to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

First, he had to decide to leave Duke, which seemed unfathomable after he publicly announced he would use his “COVID year” to return to Durham for a fifth season. But somewhere between April and May that decision making changed, and Baker entered the portal. Why he did so, and what prompted that U-turn, will be the subject of ongoing speculation until we hear details from the man himself.

Second, a lot of things had to change in Ann Arbor for it to become a viable destination. Immediately after the season, it looked like 5-star freshman Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate were likely to return to Ann Arbor for sophomore campaigns. Houstan was a projected lottery pick entering the year but fell off most draft boards after a wildly inconsistent year, while Diabate showed remarkable potential and athleticism but was extremely raw. Those two would’ve been the Wolverines’ starting forwards for the 2022-23 campaign if all went according to plan; instead, both decided to commit to the NBA draft despite being projected as second round picks (although there is speculation that Houstan received some sort of “guarantee” from a team, given that he didn’t participate in the NBA Combine at all).

After the dust had settled, Michigan was left with a major hole on the wings. Hunter Dickinson’s return cemented the Wolverines’ as one of the pre-season Big Ten favorites; Dickinson, along with Oscar Tschiebwe and Armando Bacot, is among the best returning centers, and perhaps players, in the country.

The Wolverines’ also landed coveted transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, a former Top 100 recruit who excelled in three years at Princeton, to run the point, and look poised to hand a bigger role to rising junior Terrance Williams II. Williams, a 6-foot-7 combo forward with glue-guy intangibles who shot 38.5% from deep last season, saw a major uptick in minutes down the stretch, and arguably played the best game of his career in Michigan’s upset win over Tennessee that vaunted them back into the Sweet 16.

Outside of that core, though, Michigan is filled with question marks.

There’s certainly raw talent on the roster. Rising sophomore Kobe Bufkin was a consensus 4* and Top 50 recruit who will likely get first crack at the starting shooting guard role: while Bufkin was used sparingly as a freshman, he showed flashes of potential and Michigan coaches are high on what a summer of strength and conditioning can do for his game. Two of Bufkin’s classmates, Isaiah Barnes and Will Tschetter, project as wings but redshirted last season, and likely won’t be called on to provide much more than depth this year.

There’s more talent in the 2022 recruiting class, including coach Juwan Howard’s son Jett. A consensus 4* recruit, the young Howard received rave reviews at summer all-star games, including NBA veteran J.R. Smith calling Howard “the most pro-ready guy here” at the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Gregg Glenn is also a 4* recruit, but projects more as a power forward and a longer-term prospect.

Before Baker’s commitment, that left Howard as a de facto starter at the 3. Now, he’ll likely be competing with the fifth-year transfer for minutes at that spot.

That’s likely part of what drew Baker to Michigan: the opportunity to earn a starting role on a team whose core is enough to make it a conference title contender. But even if Howard exceeds expectations and demands the starting spot, Michigan lacks any experienced depth at the positions 2-4, meaning Baker still has plenty of minutes to claim as a sixth man.

Perhaps most important to Baker’s fit is that his skill is something Michigan covets: shooting. While Dickinson has been the star in Ann Arbor the last two seasons, arguably the biggest difference between 2021, when Michigan looked poised for a Final Four run before a late season injury to senior Isaiah Livers, and 2022, when Michigan squeaked into the NCAA Tournament field before making a run, was consistent three point shooting. The 2022 squad shot a collective 32.4% from beyond the arc, for a respectable 120th in the country, but was subject to wild hot and cold streaks. In losses to Seton Hall, Arizona, Minnesota, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, and Wisconsin, the Wolverines shot below 20% from beyond the arc; in turn, that allowed the opponent to send double and triple teams at Dickinson in the paint.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines shot about 37.5% from deep in most of its biggest wins of the season, including over Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, and also at Ohio State, home against Michigan State, and home against Purdue. In the latter two games, the Wolverines shot a scorching 50-plus percent from deep.

It’s unsurprising that those shooting performances correlate with Dickinson’s effectiveness in the paint. Against Tennessee, Dickinson was 8-13 from the field (including 3-5 from beyond the arc on his own) for 27 points. Against Michigan State, he was 13-19 from the floor on his ways to 33 points. And in arguably Michigan’s biggest win of the season against Purdue, he led the team with 22 points.

Baker gives Michigan the shooting presence it needs to open the floor up for Dickinson. The Wolverines’ don’t need shot creation from their wings: that will come primarily from Llewellyn with support from Dickinson, who is an excellent passer out of the post. They need someone who has the experience to read the offense correctly and hit the open shots he gets, which fits Baker’s game perfectly.

As was the case at Duke, though, there remain questions about how Baker will fit defensively. Some Michigan fan sites claim Baker has the ability to guard 2-4, which will likely meet with guffaws from Duke fans who’ve watched him for the past four years. But perhaps a change in defensive scheme will fit Baker’s abilities better: Juwan Howard’s man-to-man is decidedly less aggressive than Coach K’s, and Howard also has played zone for more prolonged periods. With Dickinson a plus defender in the paint, there’s the potential Baker’s average defense with hustle will be sufficient. Perhaps more importantly, without any clear competition for minutes at the 3 outside of Jett Howard, it’s likely Baker’s leash will be significantly longer than he ever had at Duke.

One could rightly argue Joey Baker never got the chance to fully show what he was capable of at Duke given the immense talent he competed with. If so, he’ll have the opportunity to achieve that potential at Michigan, on a team which won’t rely on him as a primary offensive option, but will create plenty of opportunities for open shots. But even if Baker is “just a shooter,” that’s a skill that was a noticeable hole in this Wolverine team’s roster, and it’s likely Baker can earn himself 15-20 minutes per game off of his ability to space the floor alone. Filling that role on a team that’s likely to be highly competitive in the Big Ten, and potentially nationally if Dickinson takes a leap toward superstardom, was likely very appealing for what will be Baker’s last year of collegiate basketball.