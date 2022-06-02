Duke Roster Moves: A Possible Longhorn Transfer?

With Trevor Keels and possible transfer AJ Green both staying in the NBA Draft, a roster spot is open and there might be a pretty good option down in the Lone Star State: Texas guard Courtney Ramey has pulled out of the draft but not the transfer portal.

He’s an excellent defender but may not have been a great fit for Chris Beard’s system at UT. But we could see him working with Jeremy Roach, Dariq Whitehead, Jaylen Blakes and Jaden Schutt to give Duke a very solid backcourt.

Of course there’s no guarantee Duke will get him. He’s also keen on Houston and several schools, including West Virginia and Illinois are apparently in the hunt as well.

But he sounds like he could be an intriguing addition if he chooses to be a Blue Devil.

Interesting note here - he’s from St. Louis. He and Chris Carrawell may have a lot to talk about.