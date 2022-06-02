DBR Podcast Episode #424 - Keels Is Officially Gone

It’s been a bit of a long layoff for the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, owing in equal parts to the lack of Duke Basketball news and the relative inaccessibility of your hosts. Today, however, we are back, with the NBA draft removal deadline having passed.

We start, then, with the news that Trevor Keels is remaining in the draft, so he will definitely not be returning to Duke and Durham in the fall for his sophomore season. AJ Green, former Northern Iowa guard who visited Duke a few weeks ago, and who was presumed as the main backup option for Jon Scheyer should Keels remain in the draft, has also decided to leave his name in the draft list. We dive into Duke’s options on the wing, mostly via the transfer portal, with some focus on exactly what kind of player Scheyer is looking for.

After the break, we answer a listener question about social media. Our official take is that you, dear listener, should refrain from destructively negative or otherwise outrageous behavior online, even if the subject of your ire cannot see or hear you. We also review the performances of some of Duke’s 2023 recruits on the summer circuit.

Stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will be back again soon to recap recruiting and NBA news, as well as anything else that comes up.