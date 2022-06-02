 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: Tyrese Proctor To Reclass, Enroll Early

And just like that, the roster is complete. We think.

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nike Hoop Summit
PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 08: Tyrese Proctor #3 of World Team dribbles against Anthony Black #12 of USA Team in the third quarter during the Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 08, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Well that didn’t take long: less than a day after Trevor Keels decided to stay in the NBA Draft, Duke commit Tyrese Proctor decided to reclassify and enroll, well, in a few weeks.

He’ll be on the team in the fall and that may, in fact, be an upgrade.

We’ll have to see about that of course. He’s not nearly as strong as Keels is, but he’s very skilled, he can play point and at a minimum will be a solid rotation player.

However, he has a chance to be much better than that.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...