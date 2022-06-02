Duke Recruiting: Tyrese Proctor To Reclass, Enroll Early

Well that didn’t take long: less than a day after Trevor Keels decided to stay in the NBA Draft, Duke commit Tyrese Proctor decided to reclassify and enroll, well, in a few weeks.

He’ll be on the team in the fall and that may, in fact, be an upgrade.

We’ll have to see about that of course. He’s not nearly as strong as Keels is, but he’s very skilled, he can play point and at a minimum will be a solid rotation player.

However, he has a chance to be much better than that.