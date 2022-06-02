YouTube Gold: A 1990’s NBA Brawl Between Philly And Detroit

Today’s YouTube Gold is an amazing NBA fight from 1990 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons. It’s particularly interesting because Bad Boy Rick Mahorn was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves in an expansion draft then traded to the Sixers.

You’d think he would have some friends on the Pistons since he helped them to win a title the year before but after seeing this, maybe not.

First Isaiah Thomas tries to hit Mahorn, which is a complete joke. Then later Bill Laimbeer shoves the ball in Mahorn’s face.

And no ‘90s fight is complete without Charles Barkley, who gets into it - naturally - with Laimbeer.

The brawl apparently went on for a full five minutes and after, Barkley went into the locker room and ripped a toilet seat off.

This video is also cool because former Blue Devil Johnny Dawkins has a couple of great plays and then gets interviewed at the end.