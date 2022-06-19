The NBA Draft is this week, and we conclude our preview of the 5 Duke Blue Devils whose names we expect to be called on Episode 429!

We welcome back the Czar of the Bilastrator, Jay Bilas, to discuss both Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels, from what they accomplished in college to how they can have long pro careers. Of course, we talk about their strengths and deficiencies as well as how their game will translate to the NBA level. Donald and Jason react to Jay’s comments on both players and give their predictions on where each player will be drafted on Thursday.

We were also able to ask Jay about his thoughts on Duke’s addition of Jacob Grandison and what he adds to what could be a Top 5 team. We also get his thoughts on the general discussion of Duke jersey retirement criteria and how Hall of Honor and jersey retirement discussions might unfairly focus on outside accolades. We will definitely speak more on it during a future episode, but let us know your thoughts at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!

We also speak quickly on Joey Baker’s decision to transfer to play for the Michigan Wolverines this upcoming season and where he could fit into a team that could push to be one of the better teams in the country. It’s a longer episode, but with Jay Bilas, you know it’s an incredible discussion that will kick off your week well!