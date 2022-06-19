Duke And The NBA Draft: AJ Griffin Update

There’s no question that AJ Griffin comes to the 2022 NBA Draft with some questions. First is his durability since he already has an injury history. And there are some questions about his athleticism but that’s not the end-all and be-all of basketball. When you look at basketball history much of it is basketball intelligence overcoming physical limitations. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Mullin, Bob Lanier, Pete Maravich - none of theme were phenomenal athletes.

And in this regard, never forget Steve Kerr, perhaps the least likely NBA player of all time.

Kerr had one scholarship offer out of high school and that was from Lute Olson as he began to build a hopeless Arizona program.

He went on to a 15-year NBA career and five titles as a player. Add the four rings he got as a coach and he’s within shouting distance of Phil Jackson’s total of 13.

Griffin is far more athletic than Kerr.

So the criticisms of his athleticism are not the end-all and be-all. In fact, it could easily be a whisper campaign of one team trying to devalue him in order to get him themselves.

Leaving that aside, Griffin brings some impressive strengths to the draft and none more than shooting.

Griffin is an outstanding shooter and as Golden State just proved, again, shooting is king in the modern game.

He also has superb instincts. He reminded us a bit of Jon Scheyer, who we could watch for long stretches waiting for a mistake that hardly ever came.

Griffin isn't at that level yet but it’s really impressive how often he does the right thing. He keeps moving, for one, which a lot of guys never seem to figure out and for another, when someone else shoots, he heads in to rebound.

He’ll almost certainly be playing more in the backcourt than the front court, so that’s another adjustment he’ll have to make.

Assuming his legs hold up, he should have a long and productive career.