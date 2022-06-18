With Two Commitments This Week, Pitt’s Jeff Capel May Have Pulled Off A Solid Rebuild

After Jeff Capel got a commitment from Dior Johnson the other day, a highly regarded guard who originally committed to Syracuse and then Oregon before finally settling on Pitt, we were impressed. But we missed the followup: Capel also got a commitment from 4-star guard Carlton Carrington.

A 6-4 native of Baltimore, Carrington averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last year. The buzz on him is that he’s a really smart player and a solid shooter.

Pitt is now solid at center with Jon Hugley and has a deep backcourt with Johnson, Carrington, Nike Sibande and Nelly Cummings. We’re not sure about the forwards yet, but if he has decent talent there, the Panthers have really rebuilt well.