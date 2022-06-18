 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

With Two Commitments This Week, Pitt’s Jeff Capel May Have Pulled Off A Solid Rebuild

And needed to after a tough couple of years.

By JD King
/ new
Florida State v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

After Jeff Capel got a commitment from Dior Johnson the other day, a highly regarded guard who originally committed to Syracuse and then Oregon before finally settling on Pitt, we were impressed. But we missed the followup: Capel also got a commitment from 4-star guard Carlton Carrington.

A 6-4 native of Baltimore, Carrington averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last year. The buzz on him is that he’s a really smart player and a solid shooter.

Pitt is now solid at center with Jon Hugley and has a deep backcourt with Johnson, Carrington, Nike Sibande and Nelly Cummings. We’re not sure about the forwards yet, but if he has decent talent there, the Panthers have really rebuilt well.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...