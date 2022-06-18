Duke And The NBA Draft: Mark Williams Update

It’s been interesting to watch Mark Williams rise as the draft draws closer. He’s been seen as an elite shotblocker for some time of course but his offense came along this year nicely and people also seem to realize what Duke fans generally caught on to some time ago: aside from being really long (he set a new record at Duke for the longest wingspan), he’s a really smart basketball player.

We saw it when he defended on the perimeter and stripped other players, often from behind. We saw it when he periodically blocked a shot and beat everyone downcourt for an easy basket. And it may have surprised more casual observers to learn that Paolo Banchero wasn’t the only sweet passing big man on Duke’s roster.

That’s not to say he’s a perfect player obviously. He can get lost at times when smaller players get him off balance around the rim and he struggled to score inside against stronger big men.

Those are fixable things. He’s going to carve out minutes as a defender first and the offense will continue to evolve. And when he fills out, Williams is going to be absolutely terrifying.

Williams took his last workout with the Washington Wizards and if they take him, he’d be close enough to home for his family to drive up to see him play.