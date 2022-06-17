Joey Baker Is Going To Be A Wolverine

Former Duke captain Joey Baker has made his transfer decision and he’ll be a Michigan Wolverine for coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan has potential playing time, having lost two prominent forwards to the NBA Draft. As always, Baker, like anyone else, has to make his case. But it is a fresh start and with a prominent program. You don’t get those chances every portal.

Of course he still has to get over his hip surgery and be ready to go in the fall. Assuming he is, we expect he’ll be a welcome presence on the Michigan roster.