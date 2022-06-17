 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joey Baker Is Going To Be A Wolverine

And play for Juwan Howard

By JD King
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 ACC Tournament - Duke v Syracuse
 BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 10: Duke Blue Devils forward Joey Baker (13) defends during the first half of the ACC Tournament quarterfinal college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange on March 10, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Former Duke captain Joey Baker has made his transfer decision and he’ll be a Michigan Wolverine for coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan has potential playing time, having lost two prominent forwards to the NBA Draft. As always, Baker, like anyone else, has to make his case. But it is a fresh start and with a prominent program. You don’t get those chances every portal.

Of course he still has to get over his hip surgery and be ready to go in the fall. Assuming he is, we expect he’ll be a welcome presence on the Michigan roster.

