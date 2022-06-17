Joey Baker Update: Down To Three?

Former Duke player Joey Baker entered the portal recently but where will he emerge?

According to MLive.com, he’s down to three schools: Georgia, George Washington and Michigan.

At Georgia, he’d play for new coach Mike White. George Washington is in the A-10 which is good but not as good as the ACC, SEC or Big Ten.

And Michigan?

According to a Baker adviser, that’s intriguing.

Frederick Cannon, who runs the AAU team that Baker played for (Team Felton), says this:

“Joey was intrigued by the opportunity and after speaking to the staff — Michigan is Michigan. He’s coming from a historic program. The opportunity to do it again and have a bigger role, that’s intriguing to him. They were involved early, but they were real upfront that they didn’t know exactly what their roster would look like.

“They were very honest and upfront that depending on who came back it would change his potential role, minutes. Once they saw there would be a need and he could potentially fill that need for them, it just made more sense.”

It would be a funny, interesting and ironic coda to the Duke-Fab Five rivalry. Mike Krzyzewski led Duke in that era of course and Michigan coach Juwan Howard starred for the (from Duke’s point of view) villainous Fab Five.

Whatever he decides, we hope things work out great for him. He’s impossible to dislike.