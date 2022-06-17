JJ Redick Owes Grant Hill Big Time For This

We all know that it took Duke legend JJ Redick a little while to grow past his youthful cockiness. Duke fans didn't mind but other ACC fans did and Maryland, in particular, grew to hate Redick.

He took that cockiness to the NBA and, occasionally, some of his colleagues and teammates tried to relieve him of some of it - starting in his rookie season.

He was with Orlando then and so was fellow Brotherhood member Grant Hill - and a good thing for Redick he was.

As you probably know, there is a certain amount of rookie hazing in the NBA and the rookies are expected to be on sort of a probationary status before they are accepted. You’re going to get a certain amount of crap like carrying bags or being the first ones at practice and Redick, as an exceptionally cocky rookie, was not always willing to do those things.

So his teammates dealt with him accordingly: they duct-taped him to a chair and put him in the showers.

Then Hedo Turkoglu had an idea: “Hey! Let’s pee on him!”

You can imagine Redick’s reaction to this. Fortunately for him, Hill intervened and the idea was abandoned.

We can’t say for sure, but our guess is this helped accelerate his departure from cockiness.