Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Boston Falls To Golden State 4-2 In The NBA Finals

Congratulations to the Warriors for a stirring return to form

By JD King
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The question we posed at the beginning of the 2022 NBA Finals - will the young, dynamic Boston Celtics be able to overcome an aging but still superb Golden State Warriors - has been answered, and definitively, in favor of the Warriors.

Golden State took charge early in Game 6 and while Boston had some surges, they did not play championship basketball and the Warriors certainly did.

Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum is taking a lot of heat for his play in the Finals and that’s fine. He’s well-paid and could certainly have played better. Criticism is natural.

So, however, is aging. The Warriors are moving out of their prime while the Celtics move into theirs. It may well turn out that this season was a necessary chapter in their maturation and next time, Tatum will be more prepared to take that final step.

