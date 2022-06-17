Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Boston Falls To Golden State 4-2 In The NBA Finals

The question we posed at the beginning of the 2022 NBA Finals - will the young, dynamic Boston Celtics be able to overcome an aging but still superb Golden State Warriors - has been answered, and definitively, in favor of the Warriors.
Golden State took charge early in Game 6 and while Boston had some surges, they did not play championship basketball and the Warriors certainly did.
Former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum is taking a lot of heat for his play in the Finals and that’s fine. He’s well-paid and could certainly have played better. Criticism is natural.
So, however, is aging. The Warriors are moving out of their prime while the Celtics move into theirs. It may well turn out that this season was a necessary chapter in their maturation and next time, Tatum will be more prepared to take that final step.
