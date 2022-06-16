DBR Podcast #428 - Jacob Grandison & Mark Williams

Time for a deep dive into what Duke’s newest recruit, “old man” Jacob Grandison means for the 2022-23 Blue Devils.

The DBR Podcast Crew has plenty to say about how his experience, defensive leadership, and shooting will impact all those freshmen surrounding him. You will really love some of the cool stats the podcast guys found to back up their assertion that Grandison is the perfect missing piece to the puzzle being constructed by Jon Scheyer.

Plus, the podcast guys continue their look at the NBA prospects of the five Blue Devils who are in the NBA Draft this year. This time, they sit down with ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jay Bilas to talk about Mark Williams, the shot-blocker extraordinaire who could end up being much more than just a rim protector.