Zion Williamson Update - Max Extension With The Pelicans Looks Likely

To an extent, everyone is going to have to accept that Zion Williamson’s life will be a soap opera for awhile - or at least that people will treat it that way.

The former Duke star has been absolutely spectacular in the NBA - when he’s healthy. But he’s missed a lot of action with foot problems including all of this past season.

He’s expected to sign a maximum rookie extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Pelicans seem to want that as well, but you can never fully escape the noise around Williamson - or at least not until he’s consistently healthy.

For our money though he’s still, by far, the most mesmerizing player in basketball. If he’s happy there, we hope he stays and prospers. He’s a guy who has the potential to change the game.