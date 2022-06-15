Keenan Worthington To Transfer

Junior Keenan Worthington, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship, will be transferring.

Worthington was never going to play much at Duke, so if playing time is his priority, it’s probably a good decision. Or maybe he has a field of study in mind that he can better pursue somewhere else.

Or maybe it’s something else entirely.

Whatever it is, he’s always been a likable guy. A local - he’s from Chapel Hill - Worthington probably knows as much about Duke as anyone else on the team other than Michael Savarino.

He’s Duke’s third transfer this off-season - Savarino picked NYU Monday and while Baker has not committed anywhere, he shoots well enough to fit well on a number of rosters.

NIL has changed college basketball enormously in just a few months, but in our opinion, the new transfer rules have changed it at least as much, if not more. It’s all a Brave New World.