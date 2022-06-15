YouTube Gold: Grant Hill On Michael Jordan

In this clip, Duke great Grant Hill is visiting with Dan Patrick and, probably inevitably, former Tar Heel Michael Jordan came up.

First, Hill talked about how, at a certain level, NBA players take the floor believing they are the best player out there.

And then he talks about the lost years and how, when he came back, he didn't have that sort of positive arrogance about his game, or even himself.

He said at that point, he was just happy to be back.

He also told two stories about Jordan and that in the last two times he played against Jordan (when MJ was a Wizard), he had two very different experiences.

In the first game, he dominated Jordan (although Jordan would probably deny this) and had his way with the iconic MJ.

In the second game though, his doctors had looked at his ankle again and told him that he was done. But he wanted one last crack at Jordan.

It’s a funny and sad story all at the same time. And it was the last moments of Hill’s NBA career.