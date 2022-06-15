Duke’s Roster Is Official And Posted

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer had to put in a bit of overtime to get his first roster together but now it’s official and published at GoDuke.com

Most of the numbers are 21 and below although Mark Mitchell chose 25, which is interesting, since that’s Art Heyman’s number and is retired. We’re not sure what’s going on there. Danny Ferry gave Marvin Bagley permission to wear his retired #35, which obviously the late Heyman can’t do.

Kyle Filipowski chose #30 while Max Johns took #41.

Zero through 5 are all taken other than #4, which JJ Redick retired. Dariq Whitehead is #0, Dereck Lively took #1, Jaylen Blakes remains #2 and Jeremy Roach keeps #3. Tyrese Procter is #5.

Kale Catchings took #12, Jacob Grandison #13, Jaden Schutt #14, Ryan Young #15 and Christian Reeves #21.

There are five players 6-10 or above although 6-10 Christian Reeves plans to redshirt while 7-0 Stanley Borden is a walk-on.

Duke now has a lot of collegiate experience with four grad students (all transfers) and Jeremy Roach, who will be a junior. And of course there are seven freshmen.

The mid-size athletes, who traditionally fueled the best Mike Krzyzewski teams, are well represented too with Mark Mitchell, Kale Catchings, Jacob Grandison and Dariq Whitehead. Tyrese Proctor, a 6-5 guard, might be helpful and so might 6-4 Jaden Schutt.

Duke will also have two point guards in Roach and Proctor, and Blakes should be further along than he was as a freshman.

Three point shooting? From a distance, Schutt, Grandison and Roach at least.

We’ll be really curious to see how Scheyer deals with this roster. He has a lot of talent and depth to work with. Now we get to see how he’ll resemble, and differ, from the way Coach K did things. And that’s going to be very, very interesting.