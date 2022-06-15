Duke Recruiting: Another Big Offer Goes Out

Another Duke offer has gone out to a highly rated recruit: 6-5 Tre Johnson from Dallas, Texas.

A 6-5 guard with great shooting ability, Johnson has also gotten offers from Kentucky, Baylor, Texas, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others, presumably.

It’s a bit early to rank intelligently, but for what it’s worth, he’s as high as #2 in the class of 2024.

He also says that Kentucky is his dream school, or at least was, but that can change as a kid grows up. And he has plenty of time to look at his options too.

Tre Johnson Drops 37 points on the Best Backcourt in Texas!!! (video)

Lake Highlands Sophomore Sensation Tre Johnson Setting The Wildcats Standard (video)