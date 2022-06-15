 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: Another Big Offer Goes Out

A Lone Star Five Star

By JD King
Duke v Wake Forest
WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 12: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils confers with an official during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2022 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Duke won 76-64.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Another Duke offer has gone out to a highly rated recruit: 6-5 Tre Johnson from Dallas, Texas.

A 6-5 guard with great shooting ability, Johnson has also gotten offers from Kentucky, Baylor, Texas, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others, presumably.

It’s a bit early to rank intelligently, but for what it’s worth, he’s as high as #2 in the class of 2024.

He also says that Kentucky is his dream school, or at least was, but that can change as a kid grows up. And he has plenty of time to look at his options too.

Tre Johnson Drops 37 points on the Best Backcourt in Texas!!! (video)

Lake Highlands Sophomore Sensation Tre Johnson Setting The Wildcats Standard (video)

“They Were Talking Trash Then It Got Physical” 33-0 Undefeated Plano VS #3 Ranked Tre Johnson. (video)

