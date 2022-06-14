YouTube Gold: Moe Berg Was A Baseball Player, A Genius - And A Spy

There have been a lot of fascinating people to go through baseball over the years but we defy you to find one who is more intriguing than Moe Berg.

Berg was a genuine scholar. He spoke 12 languages including Latin and Sanskrit. He studied at Princeton and went to law school at Columbia.

No one expected a guy like that to go into pro baseball but he did. And while he was an average baseball player, at best, at some point he began a second, more furtive career: he became a spy.

Just when isn’t clear.

But he went on a tour of the Far East in 1934 with an MLB All-Star team. When they got to Tokyo, he talked his way into a hospital where the US ambassador and his daughter were...then went to the roof and filmed Tokyo Bay.

Then he left.

That became a key American asset when the US began to attack the Japanese homeland.

Later he spied in Europe and heard Werner Heisenberg lecture in neutral Switzerland. His instructions were to shoot Heisenberg if he thought the Germans were close to a nuclear bomb.

Berg, a Jew, talked to Heisenberg later and spoke to him on an equal’s terms about the Nazi Germany’s atomic bomb program - and determined the Nazis weren't very close.

Heisenberg lived.

He was just a fascinating man. There’s a movie about him but it’s not very good. He’s worth reading about.