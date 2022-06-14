Former Blue Devil Michael Savarino Picks His Next School

Coach K’s grandson Michael Savarino, who played for three years for his Poppy at Duke, decided to leave not to take his last year in Durham but rather to play somewhere else, presumably for more playing time.

Well he’s made his decision now: he’ll attend NYU. The Violets are a D-III team now but in 1945 and 1960, NYU made the Final Four. It shut down the basketball program in 1971 and re-emerged as a D-III program in 1983. Nat Holman, Dolph Schayes and Satch Sanders all attended NYU.

When Savarino was in high school, Krzyzewski said while he was not a top rate recruit, he was good enough to be a D-III point guard. We’ll get a chance to see next fall. We wish him the very best of luck there.