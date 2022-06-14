 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherhood Playoff Action: Jayson Tatum And The Boston Celtics Go Down 3-2 To The Golden State Warriors

A tough loss for the Boston Celtics

By JD King
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. 
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics had a golden chance to go up 3-1 in Game 4 in Boston but couldn’t do it and on Monday, the Golden State Warriors made them pay the price, winning 104-94 in San Francisco.

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum hit for 27 points on 10-20 from the floor and 5-9 from three point range. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists.

Unfortunately he also had four turnovers and broke LeBron James’s post-season record for turnovers with 95.

Boston has shown a ton of potential in this year’s playoffs but if they want to win #18, they’d better focus on Game 6 and not worry about Game 7 at all.

