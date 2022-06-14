Brotherhood Playoff Action: Jayson Tatum And The Boston Celtics Go Down 3-2 To The Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a golden chance to go up 3-1 in Game 4 in Boston but couldn’t do it and on Monday, the Golden State Warriors made them pay the price, winning 104-94 in San Francisco.
Former Duke star Jayson Tatum hit for 27 points on 10-20 from the floor and 5-9 from three point range. He also had 10 rebounds and four assists.
Unfortunately he also had four turnovers and broke LeBron James’s post-season record for turnovers with 95.
Boston has shown a ton of potential in this year’s playoffs but if they want to win #18, they’d better focus on Game 6 and not worry about Game 7 at all.
