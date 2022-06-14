Jeff Capel Lands A Pretty Big Fish

The last 14 months or so have been really difficult for former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel and his Pitt program. He had key defections during the season two seasons ago and this year, a lot of players left after the season.

So, aided the the portal, he’s been rebuilding on the fly. And now he’s got his biggest recruit so far at Pitt: Dior Johnson.

Johnson, who had previously committed to Syracuse and then Oregon, says that he felt a real connection with Capel and his staff and he knows that’s where he needs to be.

Capel believes that there is only one position left in basketball, point guard, and he looks to have a pretty good one now. And Johnson will have some talent to work with now, thanks to the portal.