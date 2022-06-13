YouTube Gold: An Unloved Great

For whatever reason, people never really took to Isaiah Thomas. And by people we mean fans and his NBA contemporaries.

Thomas was legitimately great, possibly the best little man in the history of the game. And when you think about how many players that takes in - Nate Archibald, Alan Iverson, Calvin Murphy, John Stockton for starters - that’s saying a lot.

He was that good though, and still deeply disliked.

Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller couldn't stand him. The Boston Celtics couldn't stand him. The Dream Team made sure he wasn’t on that team. He was good friends with Magic Johnson until Johnson believed that Thomas was spreading rumors about how he contracted HIV (Johnson believed that Thomas was telling people that he was bisexual).

He was really disliked, so there must have been a reason for that. We just don’t know what it is.

And whatever it is, it doesn't take away from his brilliance.

Thomas was 6-1, which even during his time was pretty small. And he was not exactly cut. So it’s hard to understand how a guy his size did the things he did.

Yet he did them, and at an unbelievable level.

Look at this video and you’ll get an idea of his brilliance. He had immense physical talent obviously, but he also had enormous heart and would attack much bigger players inside.

Not that many people have won NCAA championships and and NBA title, let alone more than one of either. Thomas was an elite player. But he was never really loved.