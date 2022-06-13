Grant Hill On Nearly Choosing Michigan Over Duke

In 1990, UNLV just destroyed Duke in the NCAA championship game. You could call it a Hoops-nami because the Rebels just rolled over Duke like a tsunami, 103-73.

The next season was a different story as the Blue Devils took out Vegas in the semis, 79-77.

What changed?

Many things, but one of them that Duke had acquired Grant Hill and the 6-8 freshman...changed things.

Duke went on to win back-to-back championships in 1991 and 1992 and Hill went on to play for a third in his senior season, barely losing to Arkansas in 1994, 76-72.

But it couldn’t have happened without Hill and Hill was also quite interested in Michigan which would have really changed things.

For one, the Fab Five might have been the Fab Four because none of those guys were going to send Hill to the bench.

And secondly, he had vastly more heart than any of the Michigan players of that era and would have led that freshman class to true greatness.

In fact, with Hill and Chris Webber, Michigan would have been an absolute juggernaut.

On the other hand, Webber seriously considered Duke and the Blue Devils might have won three or more titles in a row had he come to Durham.

Anyway, check out this clip of Hill talking about nearly choosing the Wolverines over Duke. It’s a fascinating what-if.