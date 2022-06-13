Duke Recruiting: Max Johns Is Officially A Blue Devil

Unless Joey Baker decides to return to Duke, looks like the roster is complete: the Blue Devils have officially announced the additions of Jacob Grandison (transfer from Illinois) and Max Johns (transfer from Princeton).

Scott talks extensively about Grandison here and while it had been reported that Johns would join him at Duke, it wasn’t official until Monday.

Johns is a 6-4 native of High Point. He wasn’t a big scorer for Princeton, but he’s said to be a high-character guy who will help the team a lot in various ways.

You may have noticed something of a theme with the transfers: they’re experienced, mostly at least four-year players, and they mostly come from high-level academic schools. The outlier there is Grandison but it’s not like Illinois is a cakewalk.

So Scheyer has built the team, definitely filled the bench and done so with accomplished, intelligent players who can help lead the younger guys. Not bad.