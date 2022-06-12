DBR Podcast #427 - A Grand(ison) Slam!

It was supposed to be a quiet few days for the DBR Podcast crew. The guys were all set to do a few NBA draft preview episodes and just enjoy the early days of summer... and then Jon Scheyer went out and did it again.

The new Duke coach landed another huge piece for the 2022-23 Blue Devils bringing in transfer wing Jacob Grandison, formerly of the Fighting Illini.

The DBR Podcast guys plan to do a deep dive into what Jacob means for next year’s team in coming days but they do have a few initial thoughts on this weekend edition of the pod.

And they continue their journey through the Dukes in the NBA draft by sitting down with ESPN’s Jay Bilas to talk about AJ Griffin’s draft stock and how his college success could translate at the next level.

And they wrap it all up with a listener question — which Duke games from history must a new Duke fan see to be educated about the history of the team?